 Bodies Of Woman And Brother-In-Law Found In Well In MP's Jhabua; Investigation On
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Bodies Of Woman And Brother-In-Law Found In Well In MP's Jhabua; Investigation On

The bodies of a married sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sapna and Shyam Prajapat, were found floating in a Jhabua well on Tuesday after being missing for two days. A parked motorcycle led villagers to the scene. Police suspect suicide, possibly linked to an alleged romantic affair, and are investigating further.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Bodies Of Woman And Brother-In-Law Found In Well In MP's Jhabua; Investigation On
Bodies Of Woman And Brother-In-Law Found In Well In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a woman and a man were found floating in a well on Khakhrapada Road near the Gangakhedi area in the Karwad police outpost area of Jhabua district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sapna, wife of Rahul Prajapat and Shyam Prajapat, who were related as sister-in-law and brother-in-law. Both were married and had children.

Both individuals had been missing from their homes for two days. Their families had filed a missing person report at Petlawad police station after an extensive search failed to locate them.

On morning, villagers passing along the Khakhrapada road spotted a motorcycle parked near a well. On looking inside the well, they found the bodies floating in the water and immediately informed Karwad police.

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Police are treating the incident as a suspected case of suicide. Villagers are speculating about a romantic affair being the possible reason, though police are investigating all angles, given the nature of the case.

The exact timing of the incident will be determined after the post-mortem report. Karwad police outpost has registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies to the hospital for examination.

Police said the cause of death and complete facts will emerge only after recording family statements and completing a detailed investigation. Both families are in grief following the incident.

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