Bhopal Metro Train Operation To Remain Closed For Two Days; CMRS Team Will Inspect Metro Signalling System On June 24–25 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety team will be doing an inspection of the signalling system on June 24-25. Hence, metro train operations will remain suspended for the two days. The operation of the metro train will resume from June 26 onwards.

The sources in the Metro project office said that the visiting CMRS team will do a comprehensive check of the signalling system. The team will inspect metro system security, operation capacity and reliability.

Once the No Objection Certificate is received for signalling system, the metro trains will be operated on the tracks. This will automatically increase the trips of train and cut short the waiting time of train.

“It is likely that by mid-July, No Objection Certificate of CMRS will be received after which signalling system would become operational resulting into operation of metro train on both tracks,” said sources in MP Metro Rail Corporation.

When contacted, Managing Director, MP Metro Rail Corporation S Krishna Chaitanya told Free Press, after getting NOC from CMRS, many more metro trains could be operated on the designated path. It was almost 20-25 days back when the letter was written for CMRS inspection.

Sources said that currently, only one train is operational in want of signalling system. Hence people have to wait for a longer duration for its arrival on certain stations.

When signalling system will come in place, it will help in operation of as many as metro trains as per the public demand. The signalling system helps in operation of more metro trains at any given time as there movement becomes visible on the system.