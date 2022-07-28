BJP wins both posts in Sardarpur janpad panchayat

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The process of election for president and the vice president of the 25-member janpad panchayat started at 10 am in the janpad panchayat office under the cover of police and local administration to maintain peace.

In the election for the post of janpad president, BJP supported Jhaggudibai Deva Singar got 15 votes. While Congress supported Reena Bherulal Ninama got nine votes, while one vote was cancelled.

BJP supported Shivani Rajendra Singh and Congress supported Nirmala Sunil were vying for the post of janpad panchayat vice president. In this BJP supported Shivani Rajendra Singh got 16 votes, while Congress supported Nirmala Sunil got nine votes. BJP's Shivani was declared the victor by 07 votes.

Alleging the entry of BJP leaders into the polling station, the local MLA staged a sit-in protest on the janpad office premises.

An atmosphere of commotion could be seen in the janpad panchayat campus, shortly after the elections started on Thursday. The Congressmen were up in arms against what they termed as the murder of democracy and the local MLA even threatening to self-immolate.

The MLA alleged that the administration had allowed BJP leaders inside during the election process. Sardarpur SDOP Ram Singh Meda, who was present on the spot, explained to the Congress leaders including the MLA the election process. Even then the MLA was not satisfied and left after arguing. After the persuasion of the police, the Congress leaders including the MLA left the main gate of the janpad panchayat premises. There was a huge crowd of BJP-Congress supporters outside the district. A large number of police force was also deployed on the same spot.