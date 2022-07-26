e-Paper Get App

Sardarpur: Amjhera police nab two accused for transporting illegal liquor worth Rs 48k

On the receipt of information, the Amjhera police blocked the road leading to Gujarat at Mangod gate on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera police arrested two people on Tuesday for transporting illicit liquor. The police were informed about a white-Tavera number GJ 10 DA 2337 carrying illegal liquor from Mangod village to Gujrat.

On the receipt of information, the Amjhera police blocked the road leading to Gujarat at Mangod gate on the Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane. On observing the blockage by police, two people sitting in the car tried to flee from there but cops caught them. The arrested miscreants are 20-years-old Devendra's father Hukum Singh Goyal and 23-year-old Rahul son of Shankarlal Jaiswal. Both are residents of Kanvan village, Dhar.

Twelve boxes of the country-made Madeira-Masala illicit liquor worth Rs 48,000 were confiscated from the car. A case has been registered against them at Amjhera police station under the Excise Act. This action was taken by the station in charge Kamal Singh Panwar under the direction of Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh.

