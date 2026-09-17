BJP President Nitin Nabin Launches Svamitva Yojana Registration Drive In Indore On PM Modi's Birthday, 30k To Get Land Property Documents | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday launched the new statewide registration process under the Svamitva Yojana at Gandhi Nagar Ground in Indore on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. Nabin, who recently took charge as the BJP national president, is on a 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18. His Indore visit focused on the launch of the new registration process under the Svamitva Yojana.

Nabin arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore at around 1:45 pm and attended a local programme before inaugurating the registration process at Gandhi Nagar Ground at 2:55 pm. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the programme.

As part of the initiative, around 30,000 people from Indore and nearby areas are expected to receive documents related to land and property ownership.

The Svamitva Yojana aims to provide ownership documents to people who have been residing on land or in houses for several years but do not have formal ownership records. Under the scheme, records of rights for rural properties have also been prepared to help residents get legal recognition of their property ownership.

What is SVAMITVA Yojana?

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme is a Central Sector initiative launched by the Government of India in April 2020 to provide legal ownership documents and accurate land records to rural households. Implemented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Survey of India, the scheme aims to survey and map around 6.62 lakh villages across the country using modern technology.

How will SVAMITVA Yojana help villagers?

For villagers in Indore, the SVAMITVA scheme will provide legal ownership documents for residential properties, reduce land disputes, improve access to bank loans and create accurate digital property records for better village planning and development.

Nabin to attend Aashirwad Ka Diya programme in Ujjain

After completing his Indore engagements, Nabin reached Ujjain, where he is scheduled to participate in programmes under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life.

Nabin will take part in the Shipra Aarti and the Aashirwad Ka Diya lighting programme at Ram Ghat at 6.45 pm. The programme is being organised as part of the BJP’s service campaign.

He will also attend a bhajan sandhya at Ram Ghat at 8 pm.

On September 18, Nabin is scheduled to attend the Bhasma Aarti at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain at 4.05 am. He will leave for Indore at 9.30 am and depart from Indore airport for Punjab at 10 am.