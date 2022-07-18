BJP confident to win in 13 blocks in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): High on a stellar performance in the recently held civic polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders here in Dhar district are confident that the party will claim the top position in all 13 blocks in the district.

In 13 blocks of the district, about 143 janpad members emerged victorious out of a total of 244. Congress managed to claim 91 and the remaining 10 seats went to independent candidates.

Although their elections are yet to be held, according to BJP leaders, nine janpad presidents will be from BJP. The responsibility for the election of the president has been entrusted to the BJP leaders.

Briefing about the results of the elections, state cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Badnawar, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon at the district BJP office on Sunday said, that the people of rural areas have kept their faith in the BJP.

The people of the village know that BJP will do better work for them and only due to this the villages will be developed. All schemes run by the Chief Minister and Modi government at the Centre have yielded pleasant results.

In the beginning, BJP district president Rajiv Yadav said that 13 authorised candidates of the BJP have come after winning the election of Zilla Parishad member.

Along with this, out of 244 district members, 143 members have also won the elections. In comparison to this, Congress has won only 91 members and the rest 10 went to independent members’ account.

In the coming days, BJP will win both the president and vice president elections in Nisarpur, Badnawar, Manawar, Umarban, Dharampuri, Dhar, Sardarpur, Nalchha, Tirla development blocks in the district.

Although the BJP members are few in remaining Kukshi, Bagh, Dahi and Gandhwani, the Congress will not be able to easily capture both the posts and BJP will give a tough fight in these areas.

Yadav added that the elections of sarpanch are not party based, but despite this, out of 761 panchayats associated with the organisation's policy, 494 sarpanchs have come from the party itself. Only 247 sarpanchs of Congress have won. BJP managed to capture about 65 per cent of the panchayats.

