Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis condoles death of people in Dhar bus accident

At least a dozen where passengers died while 15 others were saved alive as a bus carrying them fell into river Narmada at Dhar year on Monday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking to Twitter, expressed grief on the loss of lives in the accident.

He wrote, "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

"I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating for rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery," he added.

The bus carrying 52-55 passengers was heading to Pune from Indore said the Minister adding a dozen passengers had boarded the vehicle in Indore. The bus belonged to Maharashtra Transport Corproation, he added.

The mishap took place at Sanjay Setu (Khalghat) in Dhar district, around 60km from Indore. The bus perhaps driven at high speed broke the bridge railing and fell into the swelling river Narmada locals said.

The rescuers upon receipt of the information rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. It was also suspected that the bus driver perhaps lost control on the vehicle while saving any two wheeler Rider.

The Chief Minister had ordered Agriculture minister Kamal Patel to rush to the spot and oversee rescue operation.

Confirming the casualties Home Minister Narottam Mishra said according to initial reports at least 12 persons have died in the mishap while 15 others have been rescued by the local administration as of now.