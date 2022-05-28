Bhopal: Strengthen medical facilities, health should be priority

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind said that India was known as medical touristsí hub in the world because of affordable medical facilities. Therefore, priority should be health as with strengthening medical facilities, it will attract more medical tourists in the country, he added.

He was addressing a function held to dedicate medical institutes and centre and up-gradation of medical facilities at district hospitals at Motilal Stadium here on Saturday evening.

Speaking further, he said, For a bed-ridden patient, doctor and a nurse are next to God. And if the doctor behaves sympathetically with patient, his behaviour is as good as medicine.

Doctors are responsible people. But they are also human beings. Patients, family members start misbehaving with doctors over their insignificant mistakes. Family members should have patience and should realise it, President added.

He further said, Dr Leela Joshi after retirement from railways, worked in Ratlam. Dr Leela Joshi is gynaecologist and social worker known for her work among tribal women and teenage girls suffering from anaemia in Ratlam district. Dr Joshi was conferred Padma Shri in 2020. She has set an example for others.

He added, Health is our top priority. We faced brunt of Covid. We succeeded in handling Covid to a great extent with efforts made from all quarters. So, we have to strengthen medical facilities in the country. It is good that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has focused on education as well as health in the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind virtually performed bhumi pujan for eight urban health institutes. He also performed bhumi pujan for Regional Institute for Pulmonary Disease, Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics, blood bank and medical superintendent office. All are located in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. President also dedicated hospital buildings of four districts on the occasion.

