Bhopal News: Alok Nagar, Rajesh Bhatt To Be Information Commissioners | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to appoint two information commissioners.

The government is appointing the former registrar of the firm and society Alok Nagar and the former programme in charge of Akashvani, Rajesh Bhatt as information commissioners.

The decision to appoint Nagar and Bhatt was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar. The governor has approved these names.

The government will appoint two more information commissioners after Nagar and Bhatt take the oath of office.

The government issued advertisements for the posts of three information commissioners. But only two are being appointed.

Singhar objected to it. According to sources, the government did not accept the recommendations made by Singhar for the appointment of information commissioners.

Other than the chief information commissioner, three information commissioners are working. Six posts will be fulfilled together with that of the CEC.

This time, the government has not appointed any former administrative officers and journalists as information commissioners.