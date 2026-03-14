 Bhopal News: Alok Nagar, Rajesh Bhatt To Be Information Commissioners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhopal News: Alok Nagar, Rajesh Bhatt To Be Information Commissioners

Bhopal News: Alok Nagar, Rajesh Bhatt To Be Information Commissioners

The government will appoint two more information commissioners after Nagar and Bhatt take the oath of office. The government issued advertisements for the posts of three information commissioners. But only two are being appointed. Singhar objected to it. According to sources, the government did not accept the recommendations made by Singhar for the appointment of information commissioners.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Alok Nagar, Rajesh Bhatt To Be Information Commissioners | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to appoint two information commissioners.

The government is appointing the former registrar of the firm and society Alok Nagar and the former programme in charge of Akashvani, Rajesh Bhatt as information commissioners.

The decision to appoint Nagar and Bhatt was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar. The governor has approved these names.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,836 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behnas In Gwalior; Inaugurates...
article-image

The government will appoint two more information commissioners after Nagar and Bhatt take the oath of office.

The government issued advertisements for the posts of three information commissioners. But only two are being appointed.

Singhar objected to it. According to sources, the government did not accept the recommendations made by Singhar for the appointment of information commissioners.

Other than the chief information commissioner, three information commissioners are working. Six posts will be fulfilled together with that of the CEC.

This time, the government has not appointed any former administrative officers and journalists as information commissioners.

Read Also
Bhopal News: MP Police Ask Raj Counterpart To Act Against 36 Trainee Constables Over Nefarious...
article-image

Follow us on