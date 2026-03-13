Bhopal News: MP Police Ask Raj Counterpart To Act Against 36 Trainee Constables Over Nefarious Activity | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh police department has asked the Rajasthan Police to take disciplinary action against 36 trainee constables for their “nefarious, mischievous and gross indiscipline” during training at Police Training School (PTS) in Tighra, Gwalior, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, PTS Tighra SP Akhilesh Singh had expelled 36 constables out of 1,005 trainees following an investigation report submitted by DSP Vinita Gill. Earlier, the recruits had demanded traditional Rajasthani dishes, including gatte ki sabzi, ker-sangri and bhatti ki rotis instead of the machine-made rotis served at the training centre.

According to officials, the Rajasthan Police had deputed two cooks to assist the PTS in preparing food for the recruits and had not posted an officer permanently to supervise them.

Later, the expelled trainees allegedly prepared AI-generated photographs and uploaded them on social media to defame the MP Police Training School.

Social media misused

For a few days, the activity remained unnoticed. However, the 36 trainees started posting messages in different groups in Rajasthan, which were shared with their family members and friends and circulated further in other groups. The matter came to the notice of the Rajasthan Police and the DGP took cognisance of it and contacted the MP DGP.

Action against nefarious act

Additional Director General of Police (training) Raja Babu Singh said, “Thirty-six jawans, mostly from Rajasthan Police telecom wing, allegedly created problems for the facility through their nefarious, mischievous and gross indiscipline.” He added that action was taken after an inquiry revealed that the recruits were running a smear campaign against Police Training Centre at Tighra using AI-generated images.