MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,836 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behnas In Gwalior; Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹122 crore -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the 34th installment of Ladli Behna Scheme, amounting to ₹1,836 crore, to the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana on Friday.

The amount was transferred with a single click during a Ladli Behna conference held at the Shabari Mata Temple in Gwalior district.

Under the initiative, eligible women receive ₹1,500 per month, after the state government increased the monthly assistance by ₹250 from November.

The Ladli Behna scheme was launched in June 2023 and it aims to strengthen the economic independence and social dignity of women.

From June 2023 to February 2026, the government had already transferred 33 installments worth ₹54,140 crore directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Projects worth ₹122 crore inaugurated

During the programme, CM Yadav also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 54 development works worth about ₹122 crore in Gwalior district.

This included the inauguration of 19 projects worth ₹62 crore and the foundation laying for 35 projects worth ₹60 crore.

Major inaugurated projects included the ₹40-crore building of Sandipani Government Higher Secondary School in Kulaith and a ₹9.11-crore high-level bridge over the Sank River on the Dada Khirk - Tighra road. Other works included roads and a sub-health centre.

Among the projects whose foundation stones were laid were a 100-seater labour rest house near ISBT costing ₹6.17 crore and a museum based on BR Ambedkar’s life at Ambedkar Dham worth ₹12.16 crore, along with roads, an anatomy hall and hostel at an Ayurvedic college, and a new shopping complex in Bhitarwar worth about ₹4 crore.