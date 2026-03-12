MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, FM Nirmala Sitharaman & Minister CR Patil In Delhi, Gets Nod For Oilseeds Under Bhavantar

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Patil In Delhi Gets Nod For Oilseeds Under Bhavantar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav discussed the MP-related issues with the central ministers in Delhi on Thursday.

Yadav met Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jal Shakti CR Patil.

After interacting with Yadav, Chouhan approved the procurement of oilseed crops and soybeans under the Bhavantar scheme.

Soon after giving his nod for the MP’s proposal, Chouhan instructed the departments concerned to speed up the payment-making process.

Chouhan also handed over a letter of acceptance to Yadav in connection with 100 percent procurement of Tuar (yellow pigeon peas).

The decision will ensure the full government procurement of Tuar produced by the farmers in MP.

Yadav laid stress on making MP the pioneer in the production of pulses and sesame seeds.

A joint team from the centre and state agreed to form a long-term strategy for moong (green gram), urad (black gram), chana (gram), teel (sesame seeds), and palm oil.

Chouhan directed the officials to estimate loss of crops like soya bean by using crop cutting and remote sensing methods instead of satellite data.

The purpose is to give farmers compensation on the basis of actual crop loss, he said.

CM discusses schemes with Sitharaman

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the financial management. During the meeting with Sitharaman, information about targets and achievements under various schemes was shared.

Discussions were also held on the financial assistance required for the state. Financial arrangements required for the works related to Simhastha–2028 and other important projects were also discussed.

Irrigation projects figure in talks

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also me Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil. He said the central government had approved two inter-state river linking projects for Madhya Pradesh – the Ken–Betwa and Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal (PKC). Each project will receive financial assistance of about ?1 lakh crore.

He said MP is progressing rapidly in the irrigation sector. Discussions were also held over the projects and agreements with neighbouring states, Gujarat and Maharashtra, under the Narmada Valley irrigation schemes. Both discussed expanding the reach of tap water supply and group water supply schemes.