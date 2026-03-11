MP News: No Need To Step On Gas, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday assured that there is no need to panic over the supply of food items, cooking gas or fuel in Madhya Pradesh despite the evolving conflict situation in the Gulf region.

Chairing a review meeting on the issue, the Chief Minister said the state has adequate supplies and arrangements in place to meet demand.

A three-member committee comprising ministers and senior officials has been formed to closely monitor the situation and ensure smooth supply across the state.

“The Central government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no disruption in supplies in Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav said, adding that the state government will ensure proper arrangements in view of the global developments.

The Chief Minister also said the state government is in constant touch with the Centre regarding residents of Madhya Pradesh who are currently in Gulf countries for work, tourism or other purposes.

Through a dedicated helpline, around 255 people have been contacted, and efforts are being made to facilitate their safe return if required.

State has 5–7 days LPG stock

Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department said there is no immediate concern regarding the availability of petrol, diesel, LPG or CNG in the state.

Commissioner Karamveer Sharma said petrol and diesel stocks are sufficient for 10 to 12 days, and supply remains regular. He added that CNG stations have around seven days of stock, while piped gas supply is also stable.

Domestic LPG is available in the market with a stock of five to seven days, and about 93 per cent households in the state use domestic LPG, Sharma said.

However, commercial LPG cylinders may face temporary supply pressure for a couple of days, as current stock is estimated to last one to two days.

The Central government has constituted a Joint Secretary-level committee to examine the issue of commercial LPG supply and explore possible relief measures.

Meanwhile, the state Food and Civil Supplies Department has directed commissioners and district collectors to hold meetings with commercial LPG users and industries so they can make internal arrangements if required.

Collectors have also been instructed to keep strict vigil against black marketing of gas cylinders, officials said.