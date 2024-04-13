Bhojshala ASI Survey Day-23: Survey Witnesses Excavation Near Sanctum Sanctorum Amid Muslim Objections

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the 23rd day of the ongoing Bhojshala ASI survey, excavation work near the sanctum sanctorum continued, drawing attention and objections from the Muslim side regarding the proximity to the Dargah premises.

A 21-member team, bolstered by 29 labourers, ventured into the Bhojshala premises on Saturday, marking an increase in personnel. The focus of the excavation has shifted to areas behind the Bhojshala complex and near the sanctum sanctorum, with meticulous mapping and cleaning of discovered artefacts and structures.

During the preceding 22 days of the survey, the team meticulously documented stairs, walls, inscriptions, stone murals, and features near Akal Kuiya within the Bhojshala complex. The exploration now extends towards the rear of the banquet hall, with detailed mapping of pillars and the dome.

Cleaning and preservation efforts are underway for all uncovered inscriptions and stones, with documentation through photographs and videos before packing and dispatch to the laboratory. The survey methodology is evolving, with plans to incorporate GPS and GPR technology along with carbon dating of the unearthed stones.

However, amidst the progress, objections have been raised by the Muslims, represented by Abdul Samad. While expressing overall satisfaction with the survey, Samad voiced concerns about excavation near the Dargah, citing potential damage to the monument as instructed by the High Court.

Samad emphasised the sanctity of the Dargah, highlighting its reverence and requesting adherence to guidelines to protect the site. The ASI team has been urged to explore the basement of Baba's Dargah, with plans for further visits and examination of inscriptions discovered there.

Gopal Sharma from the Hindu side emphasised the necessity of the survey within the Dargah premises, indicating a divergence in perspectives regarding the focal points of the excavation.

As the survey progresses, balancing archaeological exploration with respect for religious sentiments remains a paramount challenge, necessitating careful navigation and dialogue between all stakeholders involved.