Bhikhangaon: Parliamentary Excellence Award 2021 for Solanki

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki from Bhikangaon Assembly constituency in Khargone district was felicitated at the Madhya Pradesh Parliamentary Excellence Awards ceremony, 2021 in Bhopal.

Solanki was presented the award by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, state Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for her outstanding service, In addition to that, she was also presented with Shri Sundarlal Patwa Smriti Excellence MLA award during the award distribution ceremony for exemplary discharge of parliamentary duties.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:52 PM IST