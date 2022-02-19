Barwani municipality hold talk with public representatives, officers, common man

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The local civic body has held discussions with public representatives, officers and common people as to how the concept of 'Zero Waste' could be most efficiently implemented in the town in view of the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2022.

During the meeting, people said that they were ready to make the required contribution and cooperate fully with civic authorities so that Barwani emerges as the cleanest municipal area in its category in the Survekshan.

CMO Dudwe informed that during the Swachh Survekshan 2022, special emphasis will be laid on 'Zero Waste', home composting and informed the people about Zero Waste, home composting and segregation of wet and dry waste. He said every effort will have to be made and all need to work hard to ensure that Barwani achieves the top spot in the rankings.

The CMO said that Satpura Colony of the town has been selected as the first Zero Waste Colony and various works are going on in this direction the results of which would be seen soon.

Cabinet minister Premsingh Patel, municipality chairman Laxman Chouhan and chief municipal officer (CMO) Kushal Singh Dudwe were present in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:32 PM IST