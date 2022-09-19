Barwani: Miscreants vandalise BJP district office

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The district office of BJP was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants here in Barwani. The furniture placed inside the office was also damaged. The incident came to light on Sunday late evening.

Party office bearer Rajendra Soni, who was apprised of the incident by residents, said that unidentified miscreants broke into the office of the BJP and ransacked the property. They damaged the chairs, sofa, and other office goods. Soni said the miscreants vandalised belongings at the district president chamber.

It is quite unfortunate that the office has been attacked, violence will never resolve any problem, he said. Further action would be taken as per instructions of the organisation. Reasons behind vandalism could be ascertained after investigation of the incident, he added.