Barwani: Kasturba Ashram resident dies, cops start probe

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed among the inmates of Barwani situated Kasturba Gandhi Ashram after the sudden and suspicious death of a girl inmate early morning on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation into the matter.

Pati police station in-charge Ramkrushna Lavanshi informed that the deceased was identified as 14-year-old Rangita, daughter of Jadiya, a resident of Rosar village.

Lavanshi informed that they got a call from Pati situated community health centre that Kasturba Gandhi Hostel superintendent has brought a dead girl at the CHC.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and prepared a panchnama. Her fellow inmates informed that the deceased went to urinate at around 1 am and after this, she went to bed. On Wednesday early morning, when the hostel superintendent came to wake her up, she did not respond. The hostel superintendent rushed her to the nearby CHC, where on-duty doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police handed over the body to the deceased's family members after the post-mortem.

