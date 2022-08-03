e-Paper Get App

Barwani: Kasturba Ashram resident dies, cops start probe

Lavanshi informed that they got a call from Pati situated community health centre that Kasturba Gandhi Hostel superintendent has brought a dead girl at the CHC.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed among the inmates of Barwani situated Kasturba Gandhi Ashram after the sudden and suspicious death of a girl inmate early morning on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation into the matter.

Pati police station in-charge Ramkrushna Lavanshi informed that the deceased was identified as 14-year-old Rangita, daughter of Jadiya, a resident of Rosar village.

Lavanshi informed that they got a call from Pati situated community health centre that Kasturba Gandhi Hostel superintendent has brought a dead girl at the CHC.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and prepared a panchnama. Her fellow inmates informed that the deceased went to urinate at around 1 am and after this, she went to bed. On Wednesday early morning, when the hostel superintendent came to wake her up, she did not respond. The hostel superintendent rushed her to the nearby CHC, where on-duty doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police handed over the body to the deceased's family members after the post-mortem.

Read Also
Indore: Monkeypox scare in Indore as woman showed suspected symptoms
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBarwani: Kasturba Ashram resident dies, cops start probe

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...