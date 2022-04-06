Barwani: Farmers unhappy with substandard construction of canals, SDM promises enquiry

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Substandard construction work of canals under the Indira Sagar Canal project has become a cause of concern for thousands of farmers in Barwani district. A large number of farmers from Nani Barwani unsatisfied with the construction work claimed that not only is the work inferior in quality, but they do not have any idea about the project details.

Farmers claimed that officials have not shared any information about the project like how many farmers will be benefited, from where will the canal pass, etc. Farmers are demanding an investigation in the matter as well.

Farmers informed that they have raised their concerns on different forums, but no one is ready to redress their grievances.

When contacted Barwani sub-divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar talked about conducting an investigation into the matter adding that suitable action would be taken if the farmers' claims are found to be correct.

Notices to be issued for inferior quality work

Barwani sub-divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of a stop dam constructed under Badgaon gram panchayat in Barwani district. Upset with the quality of construction, SDM Dhangar said that action will be taken against the gram panchayat secretary and engineer.

During inspection, SDM Dhangar saw that neither the quality of the stop dam was taken care of, nor the place was properly selected, despite the administration spending more than Rs seven lakh on the stop dam.

SDM Dhangar admitted that whatever construction was done is not up to the mark and notice will be issued to the engineer and gram panchayat secretary and action will also be taken against them.

On the other hand, janpad panchayat CEO NS Chouhan has no idea about the whole matter. When the matter was raised before him, Chouhan replied that he would look into the matter.

