Barwani: Ex-sarpanch, secretary accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh, arrested

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police arrested former sarpanch and panchayat secretary of Ubba Daggad village falling under Pati police station limit in connection with the embezzlement of government funds of Rs 17 lakh meant for school construction.

Pati police station in-charge RK Lovanshi informed that the arrested duo has been identified as former sarpanch Phool Singh Vajle and secretary Virendra Patel.

Earlier, on the recommendation of the district panchayat CEO, an FIR was registered against the duo.

Lowanshi said that, on November 20, 2021, the then Barwani district panchayat CEO had lodged a complaint against the duo after they transferred Rs 17.62 lakh into their account.

The officer added that instead of constructing six school buildings, the former sarpanch and panchayat secretary constructed only three schools and transferred the remaining funds to their own accounts.