Barwani: Don’t worry about me, octogenarian tells collector at Covid centre, blesses him for success

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is in a state of fear.

However, Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma took it as a positive omen when an 80-year-old woman at Covid Care Centre showered blessings on him and wished him success for future endeavours.

Kelabai,80, has been admitted in Ashagram Covid Centre for treatment. On Saturday evening, when collector Verma visited it, he saw an old woman sitting peacefully on her bed. He stopped to speak to her and asked her wellbeing. He also inquired if she received meals and medicines on time.

The octogenarian expressed satisfaction and blessed him raising her hand. She wished him success. She also told him not to worry about her as she will get well soon and return home with her grandson Lakhan.