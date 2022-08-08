Barwani: District panchayat president, vice-president take oath

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected district panchayat president, vice-president and members administered oath of office in the presence of state cabinet minister Premsingh Patel here on Monday.

The programme was held at Shahid Bheema Nayak Government Degree College auditorium in which district collector Shivraj Singh Verma administered oath to the newly elected president Balvansingh Patel, vice-president Sumanbai Verma and other elected members.

BJP district president Om Soni, district panchayat CEO Anil Kumar Damor, including a large number of public representatives and public were present on the occasion.

After the programme, the state cabinet minister Patel, collector Verma, BJP district president Om Soni and newly elected president Balwant Singh Patel addressed the gathering.

The newly formed committee of the district panchayat was told to work with all the officers and employees according to the basic needs and demands of the rural areas according to rules of the government.

Along with this, more and more eligible beneficiaries should get the benefits of the scheme of the government and there should be all-round development of the rural area and it was also said that the problems of rural areas should be resolved in a timely manner.