Barwani: Be sensible, eat on time to maintain good immunity level, says pulmonologist Dr Zeeshan Mansoori

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Pulmonologist Dr Zeeshan Mansoori, who has offered his services in district’s biggest Covid Care Centre at Ashagram, is of the opinion that one should eat on time in order to protect oneself from the pandemic.

He appealed to people to follow Covid norms and ensure that they eat on time to maintain good immunity level. “People with weak immunity get infected easily by Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Mansoori who contracted corona twice last year does not mind eating in his car but he eats on time. He said that there is no need to be afraid of the infection but one should behave sensibly.

Sensible behaviour means to wear mask, maintain social distance and staying at home. He said coronavirus will infect those who are ignorant or show audacity to be careless.

Dr Mansoori said infected people should not opt for self-medication but let the doctor decide what medicines and injections need to be given. “Self-medication may prove harmful,” he added.