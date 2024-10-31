 Barely 1% Job Relevance Of Engineering Education, Indore's SGSITS Plans To Boost It To 20%
Engineering students dedicate four years to mastering a variety of concepts, theories, and textbooks, only to find that less than 1% of their learning translates into practical application in their careers.

Thursday, October 31, 2024
article-image
Prof. Niteesh Purohit, the newly appointed director of Shri G. S. Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), welcomed by staff members | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Engineering students dedicate four years to mastering a variety of concepts, theories, and textbooks, only to find that less than 1% of their learning translates into practical application in their careers. Addressing this pressing issue, Prof. Niteesh Purohit, the newly appointed director of Shri G. S. Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), aims to significantly increase the relevance of college education.

He hopes to ensure that at least 20% of the lessons learned are applicable in the professional world. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Purohit emphasized the urgent need for educational reform at SGSITS, particularly in light of the institution's selection as part of the Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU).

This designation requires a comprehensive transformation of the curriculum, focusing on not only theoretical knowledge but also the practical skills that engineers will need in the workforce. Purohit raised a thought-provoking question about the future of software development: “With advancements in AI, such as ChatGPT being capable of writing error-free code for various programs, what will be the role of software developers?”

This rhetorical question underscores the necessity for engineering education to evolve in tandem with technological advancements. To address these challenges, Purohit advocates for a curriculum revision that aligns with the future needs of engineers.

He believes that by integrating practical experiences, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant skills, SGSITS can prepare its graduates to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. By taking these bold steps, Prof. Purohit aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, ensuring that students leave SGSITS equipped for success in their careers.

