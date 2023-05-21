 Bar exam: Last date to upload documents is May 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBar exam: Last date to upload documents is May 25

Bar exam: Last date to upload documents is May 25

The exam results will be declared by May 30, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 06:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of candidates who appeared in All India Bar Examination-17 but had their results withheld due to their failure to upload relevant documents can do so now till May 25.

Advocate Gopal Kacholiya, president of Indore Bar Association said this information has been provided by Bar Council of India Candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrollment certificates on the registration portal should upload them by May 25. The exam results will be declared by May 30, 2023.

Advocate Kacholiya said that this year about 1.7 lakh advocates had appeared in this examination.

Read Also
Indore: Lawyers’ sports event from May 24 to 27
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Court’s responsibility to live up to common man’s faith and trust: Justice Maheshwari

Court’s responsibility to live up to common man’s faith and trust: Justice Maheshwari

Two 10-year-old records broken: Highest rainfall, nearly 2’’, recorded on a day in May

Two 10-year-old records broken: Highest rainfall, nearly 2’’, recorded on a day in May

Over 350 social projects completed by Rotary club of Indore Meghdoot

Over 350 social projects completed by Rotary club of Indore Meghdoot

Indore: 19 dengue cases this year leaves health department red-faced

Indore: 19 dengue cases this year leaves health department red-faced

Indore: CM Chouhan, Union minister Piyush Goyal in city today

Indore: CM Chouhan, Union minister Piyush Goyal in city today