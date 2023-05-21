Bar exam: Last date to upload documents is May 25

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of candidates who appeared in All India Bar Examination-17 but had their results withheld due to their failure to upload relevant documents can do so now till May 25.

Advocate Gopal Kacholiya, president of Indore Bar Association said this information has been provided by Bar Council of India Candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrollment certificates on the registration portal should upload them by May 25. The exam results will be declared by May 30, 2023.

Advocate Kacholiya said that this year about 1.7 lakh advocates had appeared in this examination.