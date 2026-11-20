Bank Of Maharashtra Manager Arrested For Allegedly Holding Customer Hostage Over Pending Car Loan Instalments In Indore | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Bank of Maharashtra manager was arrested for allegedly holding a customer hostage inside the bank for 3 hours over unpaid car loan instalments in Indore, police said on Friday. Following a complaint by the customer, MG Road police registered an FIR against the bank manager under various sections and arrested him.

According to police, the customer had taken a loan from the bank to purchase a Scorpio vehicle. However, he had failed to pay the monthly loan instalments for the past 3 months.

Bank team visited customer's house

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Apurva Kiledar said that a team from the bank had visited the customer's house a day before the incident in connection with the pending loan instalments.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A Bank of Maharashtra manager allegedly held a customer hostage inside the bank over pending Scorpio loan instalments. Following the complaint, MG Road police registered a case against the manager under various sections and arrested him, ACP Apurva Kiledar says, "... He had taken a Scorpio vehicle whose installments he could not pay for three months, and regarding this, a day earlier a bank team went to his house and he was called, and along with that, he was held hostage in the bank and it was locked. He informed the police about this; when the police reached the bank, bank staff also misbehaved a bit, and regarding that matter, they could not even justify why they had kept him detained for three hours. Taking this entire incident into account, an FIR was registered on this..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026

The customer was subsequently called to the bank, where he was allegedly held hostage. The bank was reportedly locked, preventing him from leaving the premises.

After allegedly being detained inside the bank, the customer informed the police about the incident and sought their help.

Bank staff allegedly misbehaved with police

Acting on the information, MG Road police reached the bank to look into the matter. However, the bank staff allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel as well.

Kiledar said that when police questioned the bank staff about the incident, they could not provide a satisfactory explanation for keeping the customer detained inside the bank for nearly 3 hours.

Taking the circumstances surrounding the incident into consideration, police registered an FIR against the bank manager and arrested him.

The case was registered based on the customer's complaint and the circumstances police encountered after reaching the bank.

While the matter reportedly began over the recovery of pending vehicle loan instalments, it turned into a criminal case following allegations of wrongful detention.

The names of the customer and the arrested bank manager were not immediately available.

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