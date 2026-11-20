Indore Police Arrest 122 Mule Account Holders In ₹12 Crore Cyber Fraud Cases, Nearly 80% Aged 20–30 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown on people providing their bank accounts to cybercriminals for commissions, Indore Police have arrested around 120 mule account holders in connection with 70 FIRs involving cyber fraud transactions worth over Rs 12 crore since January 2026. The accounts were allegedly used to route money cheated from victims in different states, making the account holders a crucial link in interstate cybercrime networks.

Nearly 80% of those arrested belonged to the 20-30 age group. According to police, many of them allegedly allowed cybercriminals to use their bank accounts in exchange for small amounts of money or commissions, without considering the legal consequences.

The arrested account holders were traced to different locations, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, as well as Satna, Morena, Indore and its neighbouring areas. Their accounts were allegedly used in cyber fraud cases registered in different parts of the country. In several instances, complaints linked to the accounts had been registered in states including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

The action is part of the Indore police's Operation Matrix, based on inputs received from the Union Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the State Cyber Police Headquarters and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Police received information about suspicious financial transactions through several bank accounts and began tracing the account holders.

What Is A Mule Account?

Cybercriminals often avoid receiving money obtained through fraud directly into their own bank accounts. Instead, they approach students, unemployed youth, workers and others, offering rent or commissions in exchange for access to their bank accounts. These accounts are then used to receive and transfer money obtained through cyber fraud. Such accounts are known as mule accounts.

Criminal Action For Providing Accounts On Rent

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya warned people against sharing access to their bank accounts, passbooks, ATM cards, one-time passwords (OTPs) or banking credentials with strangers through WhatsApp, Telegram or other platforms.

Dandotiya said people who knowingly provide their accounts for such activities could also face criminal action as participants in cyber fraud.

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