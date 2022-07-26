Bagli: COVID-19 booster dose camp conducted on court premises

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long COVID-19 boosters vaccination camp was conducted at Bagli Court premises on Tuesday by judge Pradhan Kumar Mishra under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The camp was inaugurated by Additional District and Sessions Judge Narendra Kumar Gupta.

Addressing the camp, Gupta said that India has created a history by completing the COVID-19 vaccination of 200 crores of population. Now everyone should come forward for booster doses to build more immunity against the pandemic.

Judge Chand Kishore Barpete added we should respect our doctors and health workers who provided us with a more protective shield toward corona.

Reportedly, 81 booster doses were administered in the camp. During this, vaccinator Prem Vaskell, health worker Bhagat Singh Rathore, Nandkishore Mohwal, and Nagar Panchayat worker Layak Ali were honoured with a bouquet. On this occasion, Dewas's senior advocate GM Khan (75) too got his booster dose. Bar Association president Mukesh Gurjar, vice president Deepak Joshi, secretary Sandeep Yadav, and many others were also present.

Judges, advocates, judicial staff, and application form writers too took the booster doses.