Bagli: Chapda village faces shortage of drinking water

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of residents of the Chapda village of Dewas district led by newly elected sarpanchNathu Singh Sendhav submitted a memorandum to SDM addressed to the state CM, to solve the drinking water crisis faced by the village.

The village, the largest gram panchayat under the Bagli town of Dewas district, (with more than 10,000 population) has been facing acute drinking water shortage for a long time now. The situation is so grim that residents are left with no other option than to pay for drinking water and this scarcity is badly affecting both the residents and livestock.

Despite several complaints, no steps have been taken as yet to alleviate the problem. Residents have called for connecting the village with the centralised multi-village water supply scheme which is sanctioned for Rs 237 crore (between Nemawar to Hatpipliya)under Jal Jeewan Mission (JJM).

Sarpanch of the village too expressed displeasure at the state of affairs and spoke about the problems being faced by the villagers. It was also stated that Chapda village is located on Indore-Betul National Highway, more than 10,000 passengers commute daily from here, and face hardships to get clean drinking water.

During this, Jagannath Yadav, Gangaram Patidar, Vinod Babel, Lakhan Darbar, Prem Das Vaishnav, Champalal Garia, TrilokVermaDhara Singh Patidar, Ajay Upadhyay were present.