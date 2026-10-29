Badnawar Sessions Court Sentences Rape Convict To Seven Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment And Fined ₹10K | Representational Image | File

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 by the Additional Sessions Court in Badnawar in a rape case. After the verdict, the convict, Rajaram, a resident of Handiya Kundiya village, was sent to jail under a court warrant.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 26, 2024, when the accused took a woman from her residence to a hut on his agricultural field and raped her repeatedly without her consent. He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

After completing the investigation, Badnawar police filed a charge sheet before the court. During the trial, witness statements and other evidence helped the prosecution establish the accused’s guilt under Section 376(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

Presiding officer GC Mishra pronounced the sentence. The court ordered that the convict serve an additional four months of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Additional Public Prosecutor Bhanu Pratap Singh Panwar represented the prosecution in the case.