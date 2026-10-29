Indore Heart Health Alert As Experts Warn Indians Develop Heart Disease 10 Years Earlier, One In Five Heart Attack Patients Aged 20–40 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indians are developing heart disease a decade earlier than people in other countries, but timely lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk, experts said during a press interaction at Indore Press Club.

World Heart Federation president and renowned cardiologist Dr Jagat Narula said sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, obesity and lack of physical activity were contributing to the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases among younger people.

"One in every five heart attack patients today is aged between 20 and 40," said cardiologist Dr Rakesh Jain. He warned that high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol often remain undetected because of the absence of symptoms until a sudden cardiac event occurs.

Dr Narula said nearly 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes could be prevented by controlling major risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and smoking.

Referring to a study of over 400 ancient mummies from different countries, he said lifestyle and environmental factors, including exposure to smoke from wood fires, had affected vascular health for centuries.

He advised maintaining a healthy balance of sugar, salt and carbohydrates. He also recommended avoiding added sugar in children's diets during the first two years of life to promote long-term cardiovascular health.

Experts said heart disease causes nearly 2 crore deaths globally every year, accounting for around 33% of all deaths, with low- and middle-income countries bearing the highest burden.