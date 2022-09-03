e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBadnawar: Rally taken out to spread awareness about quota on economic basis

Badnawar: Rally taken out to spread awareness about quota on economic basis

During this, national president Mahendra Singh Tanwar, general secretary Anil Singh Chandel and state president Ramvir Singh Sikarwar who accompanied the chariot apprised the objectives of the Rath Yatra in a press meet organised at Badi Chowpatty.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has organised a Rath Yatra to make people aware of reservations on an economic basis and demand the same from the government. The rally arrived in Badnawar from Ratlam district on Friday afternoon. During this, national president Mahendra Singh Tanwar, general secretary Anil Singh Chandel and state president Ramvir Singh Sikarwar who accompanied the chariot apprised the objectives of the Rath Yatra in a press meet organised at Badi Chowpatty.

They said, the government has made many reservations in various categories and today many youths are suffering from it. Hence, they are making continuous efforts to increase the reservation. In this regard, a memorandum containing 5, 00, 000 signatures have already been submitted to the President. In the end, one more memorandum was handed over to SDM Virendra Katare addressing the President, informing media in-charge Govardhan Singh Dodia.

Read Also
Former Badnawar Municipal president Rameshchandra Yadav passes away
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman cheated of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of paying due power bill

Indore: Woman cheated of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of paying due power bill

Mundi: X-ray machine inaugurated at community health centre

Mundi: X-ray machine inaugurated at community health centre

Badnawar: Rally taken out to spread awareness about quota on economic basis

Badnawar: Rally taken out to spread awareness about quota on economic basis

Sanawad: Janpad Panchayat Barwaha standing committees constituted

Sanawad: Janpad Panchayat Barwaha standing committees constituted

Khetia: Two injured as Eicher collides with van on Khetia-Sendhwa road

Khetia: Two injured as Eicher collides with van on Khetia-Sendhwa road