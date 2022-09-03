Badnawar: Rally taken out to spread awareness about quota on economic basis

Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has organised a Rath Yatra to make people aware of reservations on an economic basis and demand the same from the government. The rally arrived in Badnawar from Ratlam district on Friday afternoon. During this, national president Mahendra Singh Tanwar, general secretary Anil Singh Chandel and state president Ramvir Singh Sikarwar who accompanied the chariot apprised the objectives of the Rath Yatra in a press meet organised at Badi Chowpatty.

They said, the government has made many reservations in various categories and today many youths are suffering from it. Hence, they are making continuous efforts to increase the reservation. In this regard, a memorandum containing 5, 00, 000 signatures have already been submitted to the President. In the end, one more memorandum was handed over to SDM Virendra Katare addressing the President, informing media in-charge Govardhan Singh Dodia.

Read Also Former Badnawar Municipal president Rameshchandra Yadav passes away