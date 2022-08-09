Badnawar: 7-month-old case solved, 4 arrested

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of four people, Badnawar police claimed to have solved the seven-month-old SaiyadAshfaq Ali alias Dallu, 42 murder case. Police arrested mastermind Farooq Shah, a tenant, Gulfam, Rifat and Shahid in this connection.

According to information, Badnawar police cracked the case after Nagda police recently arrested Gulfam and one of his aides after the accused duo abducted a trader Dilip Porwal from Nagda Junction on July 30. Police successfully rescued Prowal and arrested Gulfam and his associate. During police interrogation, the accused not only confessed to the abduction of the trader but his involvement in Saiyad Ashfaq Ali murder case in Badnawar village of Dhar district.

Following this, Badnawar police took custody of Gulfam on a production warrant.

Addressing the media persons, SDOP ShersinghBhuria and Badnawar police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan informed that Saiyad Ashfaq Ali was found dead at his farm located three kilometres away from Bagdiriver near Pala road under Badnawar police station on January 12. After the post-mortem, it was revealed that the victim was brutally murdered as 10 to 12 wounds were found on his lower abdomen portion.

During the initial police investigation, police did not see any involvement of Gulfam in the case, however, after going through the call details of the deceased's mobile, police saw many SMS and conversations between him and the deceased's tenant Farooq's wife.

Police later went through the call details of Farooq’s wife and found that she had a conversation with Gulfam, a resident of Nagda Junction. Later, police zeroed in their investigation on Gulfam as the tower location of Gulfam's mobile was found at Badnawar Chowpatty on the day of the incident.

On interrogating Farooq about Gulfam, police came to know that Gulfam and Farooq, both are childhood friends. Badnawar police also came to know that Nagda police were also in search of Gulfam.

In the meantime, Gulfam and one of his aides abducted a trader from Nagda on July 30 and were caught by Nagda police.

After the arrest of Gulfam, police arrested Farooq, Rifat and Shahid.

On being asked the reason behind the murder, Farooq told that Saiyad had molested his daughter and was pressurizing her. That's why all four killed him.