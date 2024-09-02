 Baba Mahakal’s Royal Procession Carried Out In Ujjain On Somwati Amavsya
Baba Mahakal’s Royal Procession Carried Out In Ujjain On Somwati Amavsya

When the procession was about to start, the grandeur of Lord Mahakaal's palanquin started marching ahead of him as per the tradition that Baba is on a tour of the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The main royal procession of Lord Mahakal in the month of Shravan Bhadprada took out on Monday. In the ride of two kilometers, Shri Mahakaleswar was seen in five different forms.

Also, 70 bhajan groups, four bands, tableaux, groups of tribal folk artistes, armed contingent of CISF and others were dancing and singing.

On this occasion, Baba's temple premises were decorated with attractive flowers in the sanctum sanctorum, Nandi Mandapam and Sabha Mandapam of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

article-image

After the grand decoration, worship of Mahakal is performed in the assembly hall of the temple and he is requested to sit in the idol. After this, the priest took Lord Chandramouleshwar in his lap and seated it in the palanquin.

In the procession, the Lord was seen in five different forms- Shri Uma Mahesh, Shri Holkar Swarop, Shri Shiv Tandav, Shri Saptdhan and Shri Ghatatop.

article-image

Gudum Baja folk dance

Also, as per the wish of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, an attractive presentation of the Gudum Baja folk dance was given in the main (royal) procession by the artists of Dhulia tribe of Dindori district.

After the tour, when the procession returns to the temple, the same worship is performed again.

