Avail Benefits Of Govt Schemes: Chauhan

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister of Forest, Environment and Scheduled Caste Development Nagar Singh Chauhan urged citizens to avail 'maximum benefits' of schemes by the Union and state governments. He was addressing a camp at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Thandla and Jamli Badi villages under Udaigarh janpad panchayat. He highlighted the visible development in the tribal-dominated district due to various public welfare schemes.

He particularly emphasised the fulfillment of aspirations among impoverished villagers for permanent housing through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He urged for the expedited inclusion of eligible individuals in the housing lists, stressing the need to ensure none is left out. Additionally, he urged eligible farmers to apply for the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and directed field staff to ensure the identification and inclusion of the remaining farmers.

Chauhan emphasised the importance of availing Central and state government schemes, including compulsory education for children and encouraging women's financial independence through self-employment initiatives. He underscored the significance of identifying and supporting victims of diseases like TB and sickle cell, ensuring better healthcare services for them.

Moreover, the event witnessed the participation of public representatives, dignitaries, villagers, and officers-employees. Beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction with the schemes and shared their experiences during the programme. In a separate event, minister Chauhan laid the foundation stones for culvert construction in Puvasa and Patel Falia villages in Kosaria. He emphasised the swift completion and quality of construction to provide improved transportation facilities in the area.