Ashneer Grover Indore Row: Go, Read Book To Save Your Career, Netizens Explode Over His Indore's Swachh Ranking Remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was caught in a soup following his comment over Indore's top rank in Swachh survey. During a JITO event, Grover was heard questioning the legitimacy of Indore's cleanliness achievements and suggesting that the survey results were "purchased."

The video clip has caused outrage among citizens and public figures, with many condemning Grover's comments as an insult to the hard work of the people of Indore and sanitation workers dedicated to maintaining the city's cleanliness.

In response to the video, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava announced that legal action would be taken against Grover for his insulting remarks and also serve him a notice for defamation.

Social media users also expressed their disapproval of Grover's comments. One user offered a humorous suggestion, saying, "You have all the money and success. Now I think it's time for you to read the book 'How To Win Friends and Influence People.' This book might save your career and save you from ending up in prison."

Another Twitter user criticized Grover for trivializing the city's achievements and said, "I am against FIR/government action, but sir, you just mocked the hard work of Indore citizens and government efforts in just a second by equating their achievements with a bought survey."

One user sarcastically mentioned that sanitation workers in Indore do much more than just picking up wrappers from the streets, highlighting the extensive efforts made to maintain the city's cleanliness.

Another individual, who is not a resident of Indore but had witnessed the city's dedication to cleanliness, expressed their admiration and respect for the city's achievements. They condemned Grover's remarks as highly inappropriate and shameful.

