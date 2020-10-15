Around 850 seats under CAP filled, re-allotment on 1550 vacancies in DAVV

Indore: Around 850 students took admissions in professional courses offered by teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) whereas other students went for upgradation as they did not get admission in their preferred courses.

The university did the re-allotment on nearly 1550 seats which remained vacant as students allocated admission on those seats went for upgradation.

This year common entrance test (CET) could not be held due to Covid-19 situation so the university put professional courses under common admission procedure (CAT) and is granting admissions.

The first round of online counselling is underway for nearly 2400 seats. In the first allotment, nearly 850 seats got filled. As most of the students who were allocated seats went for upgradation as they did not get admission in courses of their choice, the university did re-allotment on Thursday.

The students who have been re-allocated seats will have to submit fee by October 20 for confirmation of admission.

On October 22, the university would upload list of vacant seats. The second round of counselling will start from October 23.

Nearly 10000 students had applied for admission in 37 courses under CAP. The departments participating in the CAP are School of Law, Institute of Management Studies, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Commerce, School of Data Science and Forecasting, School of Economics, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Pharmacy and International Institute of Professional Studies.