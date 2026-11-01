Army And Civil Administration Join Hands To Revive Beirchha Lake And Gambhir River In MP's Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards ecological restoration, civil and military authorities have joined hands to lead the revival of Beirchha Lake and the Gambhir River in Mhow. Following successful grassroots initiatives by the local civic body, the Indian Army's Station Headquarters in Mhow has constituted a multi-agency Board of Officers (BOO) to oversee land demarcation and mapping for the project.

The Gambhir River Rejuvenation Campaign originates from the historic and religious hills of Janapav, where the river begins. Initial conservation efforts by the Janapav Gram Panchayat yielded positive results at the grassroots level. However, expanding the project required coordination between military and civil authorities, as a significant portion of the Beirchha Lake area falls under defence jurisdiction.

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To ensure smooth implementation, the Station Headquarters issued an order constituting a joint Board of Officers. The board will be headed by a Colonel from the Army War College (AWC) as its Presiding Officer. It will include representatives from key military and civil establishments, including the Infantry School, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Defence Estates Office (DEO), Garrison Engineer (CWE), Land Management Authority (LMA), Signal Detachment and Janapav Panchayat.

The newly constituted board has been tasked with conducting a detailed survey of the affected defence land. Its responsibilities include recording land dimensions, survey numbers and classifications, along with preparing geo-referenced annotated maps and General Land Register (GLR/MLR) plans.

The board will also identify permanent and underground infrastructure that may require relocation. In addition, it will document trees with a girth exceeding 15.24 cm that may require pruning or removal. The records will include photographic evidence and grid references.

The initiative goes beyond the construction and restoration of physical water bodies. It also focuses on watershed management measures, including contour trenching and rainwater harvesting, to improve groundwater recharge, restore natural water cycles and ensure long-term water availability for drinking and agricultural purposes.

The board has been directed to submit its detailed findings and recommendations by November 30, 2026.

Janpad Panchayat CEO Giriraj Dubey said the effective implementation of the Gambhir River Rejuvenation and Beirchha Lake Revival Project would give a new direction to water conservation and ecological restoration in Mhow tehsil.

He said the joint team, formed with the cooperation of the Mhow military and civil administrations, would work together to achieve long-term results in groundwater recharge, drinking water security and the enhancement of green cover.