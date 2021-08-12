Another first: Cleanest city is also 'Water Plus' now

Indore: The country’s cleanest city, Indore on Wednesday has now been declared India’s first Water Plus city. This feat has strengthened the state’s commercial capital’s chances of securing cleanest city tag for the fifth time in a row. At least for now, Indore chances of securing 7 Star City Rating under Garbage Free Cities, a category of Swachh Survekshan 2021, have brightened.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Indoreans for the achievement adding that Indore has set an example for other cities. “Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state,” CM said in a tweet. A city can be declared as Water Plus provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments, drains, nullahs etc is treated to a satisfactory level (as per CPCB norms), before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment. Further, adequate capacity of wastewater and sewage treatment facilities is to be ensured. The infrastructure should be maintained properly and cost recovery is ensured through reuse/recycling of treated wastewater to ensure sustainability.

Thursday,August 12, 2021