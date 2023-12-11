Ambedkar Believed That Human Rights Are Natural Rights: SP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Dr BR Ambedkar is known for his struggle for various rights in the world. Baba Saheb believed that human rights are the natural rights of every person, which is related to the dignity of every person. He has given legal status to human rights,” said SP Sachin Sharma.

The SP was speaking during a lecture on the topic of Dr BR Ambedkar, protector of human rights, organised on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, jointly organised by Dr Ambedkar Chair and School of Studies in Agricultural Sciences.

Delivering the presidential address, vice-chancellor prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said the theme of World Human Rights Day 2023 is 'Freedom, Equality, Justice'.

Along with rights, sense of duty is also needed in the present environment. Rights cannot be defined without duties.

Since human rights are our natural rights, it is very important that protection of nature that is the environment is also our responsibility because protection of the entire environment is linked to human rights, Pandey said. “Baba Saheb’s entire thinking is about human rights and the philosophy of establishing a progressive society.

We have to focus on fundamental duties more than our constitutional rights and enrich the work culture. Society and nation have to play an important role in development by making good use of rights and laws and not by misusing them,” the V-C said.

Retired bank officer and paralegal volunteer SS Narang said that human rights refer to the rights related to life, liberty, equality and dignity of a person, which the Indian Constitution not only guarantees, but also punishes those who violate them.

There is also a provision for punishment by the court. The welcome speech and activities of Dr Ambedkar Chair was given by prof SK Mishra. The programme was conducted by Dr Nivedita Verma and vote of thanks was given by Dr Rajesh Tailor.

Symbolic closure of woollen shops

International Human Rights Day was celebrated by traders at Potala Tibetan Refugee Woollen Market on Agar Road by closing their business till 1 pm.

Sonam said that everyone worshipped together in the morning for peace in the world and prayed for the long life of their religious leader. On this occasion, all the traders offered sweets to each other and wished each other well. The Dalai Lama, the pioneer of Tibetan independence, was awarded the Nobel Prize for World Peace in 1989. This occasion is celebrated with joy every year by all Tibetans.