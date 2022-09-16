Alot: Woman killed in bike-tractor accident 

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was killed when a speeding tractor rammed a bike near Dharola village in Alot town on Friday.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Shyamubai Devi Singh (30), hailing from Joyan village of Alot town of Ratlam district.

She was going on a motorcycle along with her husband to Alot when a tractor rammed into their bike near Dharola village at 9.30 am on Friday resulting in the woman being crushed to death under its wheels. She was rushed to the government hospital where she was declared dead. The body was handed over to kin after conducting an autopsy. Further investigation has been launched.