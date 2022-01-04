Alot: Villagers' ultimatum to police, nab thieves within a week

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Bhojakhedi villagers along with BJP Leader Upendra Singh Yadav on Monday protested against theft of five HP Electric Motor of local resident Shiv Narayan Lal by Kanjar community.

Unable to nab the thieves on their own, villagers reached Alot Police station and filed a case against a person. They also served a weekís ultimatum to police officials to nab thieves.

They demanded stern action and claimed that Kanjars had become audacious owing to lack of police action. They claimed that the Kanjars extort money daily under the nose of local administration. The residents also met police station in-charge Neeraj Sarwan and handed over the memorandum. They asked him to arrest accused immediately and recover stolen goods. They also demanded resumption of night patrol and deployment of more police force. The police have assured to take action in the matter.

Those present included BJP Leader Upendra Singh, former Mandal President Dinesh Kothari, Bhoja Khedi village Sarpanch Ram Singh Parihar, Prabhu Lal Sharma, Toofan Singh Dhan Singh, Gattu Singh and other villagers were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:08 AM IST