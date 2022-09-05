Alot: Three goats electrocuted

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of negligence, at least three goats have been killed after coming in contact with naked wire lying on the floor amid rainfall.

The incident has been reported from Negroon village of Alot block of Ratlam district where an open wire connected to a DP (distribution panel) fell on ground and the current spread everywhere due to the wet surface.

Three goats that came in contact with open wires died of electrocution, thanks to carelessness of the electricity department. Mostly such naked wires are not visible due to small size but it can flow current in the wet grass or surface during rain. Lack of periodic maintenance was the main cause behind such incidents.

Open electric wires on the ground and open junctions are main reasons for such incidents. Stray animals are vulnerable as there is a chance of electrocution.

Despite several complaints to the Electricity Board, no action was taken. The negligence and lack of maintenance as well as mismanagement can cause such fatalities in future if not checked.

