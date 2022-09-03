Alot: Stop dam of Dudhiya creating problems for other villages

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAlot: Stop dam of Dudhiya creating problems for other villages

Due to the dam, the stopped water has started accumulating in the agricultural fields and destroying crops.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Narayani stop dam built to benefit the residents of Dudhiya village under the tenure of MLA Jitendra Gehlot is creating problems for the villagers residing in other villages around Dudhiya. Due to the dam, the stopped water has started accumulating in the agricultural fields and destroying crops.

Farmers have to bear this economic loss and the roads of many villages are also blocked because of the water and farmers have to take a longer path to reach their destinations.

Villagers have time and again contacted many ministers but nothing has changed. This dam was built to make a path to the other side of the water body as 80 per cent of the land of the villagers of Dudhiya is situated on the other side.

