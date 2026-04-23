Alliance Air To Launch New Indore - Jalgaon - Delhi Flight Service From May 1 | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new air connectivity option is being introduced for passengers as the flight services from Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport are set to expand.

Alliance Air is going to launch a new flight from May 1 that will directly connect Indore with Jalgaon and Delhi.

The new air route is expected to benefit passengers by improving travel convenience. It will also boost trade, tourism and religious travel between the cities.

As per the airline schedule, the flight will operate 3 days a week - every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The service will begin from Delhi, reach Indore, and then continue its journey to Jalgaon.

In the return direction, the same aircraft will travel from Jalgaon to Indore and then proceed back to Delhi.

Flight schedule

Flight number 9I-627 will take off from Delhi at 4:50 pm and arrive in Indore at 6:50 pm. After a short halt, it will depart Indore at 7:15 pm and reach Jalgaon at 7:55 pm.

On the return route, flight number 9I-628 will leave Jalgaon at 8:20 pm, land in Indore at 9 pm, and then depart again at 9:25 pm for Delhi, reaching the national capital at 11:30 pm.

Ticket prices

The airline has introduced 3 fare categories for passengers. For the Indore - Jalgaon route, ticket prices are ₹4,074 under Super Saver, ₹10,164 under Value, and ₹15,204 under Flexible category.

For the Indore - Delhi route, fares are ₹6,062 for Super Saver, ₹12,152 for Value, and ₹20,552 for Flexible category.

The new flight service will be benefitting traders, especially from the textile and jewellery sectors in Indore, as Jalgaon is an important commercial hub of Maharashtra.

It is also close to popular tourist destinations such as the Ajanta Caves.

The evening flight to Delhi is expected to help working people and corporate travellers.