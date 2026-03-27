Indore News: Air India Express Adds Abu Dhabi Flight, Sharjah Flight Suspended Amid West Asia Conflict

Indore News: Air India Express Adds Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Flight Suspended Amid West Asia Conflic | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the summer schedule of flight operations, which will come into effect from Sunday, the most significant change involves the Sharjah flight, which will now operate from the city to Abu Dhabi. However, only two new flights are being introduced this time, for Navi Mumbai and Jalgaon.

Official sources at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport said on Thursday that although the Sharjah flight is currently suspended due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India Express has secured approval for its inclusion in the summer schedule. As per the schedule, once Air India Express resumes its Sharjah service, the flight will be routed to Abu Dhabi instead. However, passengers travelling to Indore will still need to board this flight from Sharjah.

The airport will again remain operational 24 hours a day. IndiGo is set to resume its late-night flight service to Pune, which will arrive at 2:30 am and depart shortly thereafter. Meanwhile, the final flight of the night is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 11:15 pm.

Airport sources said the summer schedule, which begins on the last Sunday of March, will remain in force until the last Sunday of October. This season, airlines are largely continuing operations of existing flights, and expectations of new destinations have not been met. The only new service being introduced is a flight to Jalgaon, operated by Fly91, which has also received approval for a Mumbai service.

Flights to these cities will continue

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai Airport, Raipur, Goa, Gondia, Jalgaon, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Abu Dhabi.

These cities discontinued

According to reports, IndiGo, which operates the highest number of flights, has suspended services to Nashik, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jammu. These routes do not appear in the current schedule. Travel agents said the airline may resume operations on these routes at a later date.