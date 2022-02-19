Alirajpur: Three arrested for illegally transporting IMFL worth Rs 19 lakh

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal transportation of liquor, Alirajpur police arrested three persons and seized 302 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) with a total worth Rs 19.13 lakh.

Alirajpur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh informed that on Saturday morning, they got a tip-off about the transportation of liquor in their area. Based on that, a police team raided Daman hamlet near Pipliyawat village and found one Eicher truck (MH-10/CV-7311), one Innova Car (GJ 16/W 6309) and one Hyundai Car (GJ 15/CJ 0092). Police cordoned off the area and arrested one person from the Innova Car.

During questioning, he identified himself as Sunil Panwar, 33, a resident of Lalbagh, Baroda, Gujarat. Similarly, police nabbed two persons who were identified as Yogesh Aamod, a resident of Bhuruch and Faisal Nizam, a resident of Valsad, Gujarat. Police seized a total of 302 cartons of liquor from the three vehicles. On being asked about the permit and licence, the trio failed to furnish the required documents.

Following this, the police arrested them and registered a case against them under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code.

SP Singh informed that police is now investigating the source and delivery point of this liquor.

