Bhopal: Light rain with lightning likely in parts of state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain, accompanied with lightning, has been forecast in parts of Madhya Pradesh for Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department in Bhopal.

Light showers with lightning are expected in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat and Dindori districts, while moderate rain with thundershower is predicted in Mandla district.

The Met department has also predicted drizzle in Hoshangabad, Jabalpur and Anuppur.

Tourist places like Kanha and Pench tiger reserves, Amarkantak and Pachmarhi may witness light rain and the weather department has issued an orange alert for these areas.

The rain is caused due to a Western Disturbance over Nepal and adjoining areas. Another Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. A cyclone circulation is lying over Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea, the weather office said.

The Met office has also predicted that light rain may continue in some western parts of the state for the next couple of days.

Bhopal saw a partially cloudy sky and dry wind on Saturday morning. On Friday, Bhopal recorded 29 degrees Celsius day temperature, which was normal, while the night temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Nowgaon and Rewa recorded up to seven degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in the last 24 hours in the state.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST