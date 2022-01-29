Alirajpur: PMAY-R beneficiaries to face action for not constructing houses, says district collector

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Manoj Pushp has warned that action would soon be taken against those have not constructed houses even after receiving funds under flagship mission Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-R) of the Central government.

Pushp, while reviewing the progress of PMAY-R at Collectorate Hall, issued action against such beneficiaries from next week. He gave the above instructions in the meeting held with District Panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain along with Janpad CEOs, BC housing and nodal officers of department concerned.

At the review meeting, Pushp also asked officials concerned to prepare a report of beneficiaries, who have not started construction work despite receiving the funds. He said that action should be initiated against them if construction work was not started soon.

After cancellation, approval would be given to eligible beneficiaries only. The PMAY beneficiaries will not be able to donate or mortgage their property. Further instructions would be given after reviewing the progress over next week, he added.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:49 PM IST