Alirajpur News: Stray Dog Found Sleeping On Patient's Bed At Government Hospital, Inquiry Ordered | Watch Viral Video |

Hospital Cleanliness In MP: A shocking case of negligence has surfaced from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Tuesday. A video showing a stray dog sleeping on a patient's bed has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the administration.

The incident took place at the Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Community Health Centre (CHC) on Monday.

The viral hospital video shows the dog lying comfortably on a hospital bed while the hospital continues to function as usual. The incident has raised questions about hospital cleanliness, patient safety and the condition of government health facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Health Department Orders Inquiry In Dog Found On Patient's Bed Case

Reacting to the viral video, the health department has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Officials have also issued notices to the hospital staff and said action would be taken against those found responsible.

Madhya Pradesh -Stray dog found sleeping on patient bed at Azad Nagar Community Health Centre in Alirajpur; viral video raises hygiene concerns, health department orders probe. https://t.co/L5QX5zutbd — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 17, 2026

Speaking to PTI, In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prakash Patel said, "I have spoken to the Block Medical Officer. The BMO informed me that the dog was removed from the centre upon receiving information."

He further said, "Appropriate action will be taken against any employee found negligent."

Congress Questions Government Hospital Negligence

The Alirajpur government hospital incident has also triggered a political reaction. State Congress spokesperson Harsh Jain criticised the condition of government hospitals and said the incident reflected poor healthcare facilities and a lack of monitoring.

Speaking to PTI, State Congress spokesperson Harsh Jain said, "The incident highlights the state's poor health system and the lack of oversight in government hospitals."

He also raised concerns about patient safety and the risk of infections. The Congress leader demanded a high-level inquiry, strict action against responsible officials and an audit of cleanliness and security arrangements at all community health centres across Madhya Pradesh.

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